361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.53

Shares of 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

361 Degrees International Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

About 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.

