A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Shares Down 37.5%

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Free Report) dropped 37.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 159,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 153,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50.

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a venture capital firm specializes in early stage and growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in mining and minerals trading; battery materials like lithium, manganese, nickel, and gold; internet of things; and information technology sectors. It seeks to invest globally but focuses on British Columbia in Canada, Australia, and Latin America.

