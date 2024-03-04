Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Neil Desai Sells 27,036 Shares

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) Chairman Neil Desai sold 27,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $53,260.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,426,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,218.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 4th, Neil Desai sold 14,964 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $31,424.40.

On Thursday, February 1st, Neil Desai sold 42,000 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $73,080.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Neil Desai sold 42,000 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $86,520.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Neil Desai sold 7,037 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $33,918.34.

Shares of AADI stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,343. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AADI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $30.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lowered Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AADI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aadi Bioscience by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 140,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 88,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 224,178 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 22.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 60,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

