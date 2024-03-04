Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.16. 4,057 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 1,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Acerinox Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Acerinox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.1219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Acerinox’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil, slabs, billets, and plates.

