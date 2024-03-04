Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
AVK traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.81. 117,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,992. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 7,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $80,010.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,087 shares in the company, valued at $380,751.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
