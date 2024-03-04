AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.690-2.830 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$710.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $700.8 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.69-$2.83 EPS.

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $1.92 on Monday, reaching $130.65. 901,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,293. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.91. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $86.69 and a 1-year high of $143.99.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.91 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,640,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 166,385 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 377.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 113,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

