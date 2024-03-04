Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, Aion has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $3,727.73 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00129554 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00035989 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00018214 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000297 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002195 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

