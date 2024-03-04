Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.42

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Air China Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

