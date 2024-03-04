Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Down 9.2% in February

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,800 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the January 31st total of 304,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Alimera Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ALIM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,546. The firm has a market cap of $194.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.17. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 291.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

