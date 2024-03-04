Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 86,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allient stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Allient as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allient Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ALNT traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 90,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,273. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Allient has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The company has a market cap of $486.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.57.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

