Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 1,092,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,765,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALLO

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 10.5 %

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,706,000 after buying an additional 225,976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 117,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.