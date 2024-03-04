AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Short Interest Update

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

AlloVir Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.74. 380,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,834. AlloVir has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $84.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ALVR. Bank of America downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler cut AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink cut AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AlloVir currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 41,421 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $27,752.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 822,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,955.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 103,830 shares of company stock valued at $69,465 over the last 90 days. 39.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 27.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 315.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

