Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) CFO Sells $1,617,293.30 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,617,293.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alphatec Trading Up 0.5 %

ATEC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.49. 2,036,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,224. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphatec

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 10.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alphatec by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 77,959 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.