Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Up 15.4% in February

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the January 31st total of 10,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Altimmune
Institutional Trading of Altimmune
Altimmune Trading Down 8.6 %
NASDAQ ALT traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,902,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,610. Altimmune has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $593.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
