Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Up 15.4% in February

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the January 31st total of 10,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Altimmune Trading Down 8.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 122,021 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altimmune by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altimmune by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Altimmune by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALT traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,902,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,610. Altimmune has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $593.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

