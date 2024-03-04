Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.55 and last traded at $42.55. 599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.
Altium Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07.
Altium Company Profile
Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Design Software; and Cloud Platform. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium 365 viewer, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.
