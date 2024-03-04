AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 542,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 558,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,913. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AMC Networks

In other news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

