American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Trading Down 13.6%

American Clean Resources Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Free Report) traded down 13.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. 753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

American Clean Resources Group Trading Down 13.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of -0.25.

American Clean Resources Group Company Profile

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

