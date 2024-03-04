Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

AMRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.56.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

AMRX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.40. 1,626,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,011. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after acquiring an additional 91,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.