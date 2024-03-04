Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Down 11.7% in February

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 83,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASYS. StockNews.com raised Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

ASYS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,361. Amtech Systems has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amtech Systems

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 393,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,415,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 674,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 581,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,684 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

