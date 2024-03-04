Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of ANEB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.87. 6,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $73.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of -1.02.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

