Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Update

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $94,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,510.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $144,434. 19.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 31.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 630.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

ANNX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,845. The firm has a market cap of $312.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. Annexon has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $6.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Annexon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Annexon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

