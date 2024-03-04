AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,100 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 264,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppTech Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APCX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in AppTech Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppTech Payments during the third quarter worth about $712,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AppTech Payments during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppTech Payments during the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppTech Payments by 34.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

AppTech Payments Stock Down 2.1 %

APCX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AppTech Payments has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.