Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Up 17.4% in February

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APVO traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,908. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

