Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Up 17.4% in February

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on Aptevo Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance
APVO traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,908. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aptevo Therapeutics
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.