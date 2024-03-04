ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Insider Erin K. Gattis Sells 2,000 Shares

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ArcBest Price Performance

ArcBest stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.14. 212,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,255. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.84. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $146.24.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,793,000 after purchasing an additional 49,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ArcBest

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.