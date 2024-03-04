ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of MT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.63. 2,071,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,945. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.49). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 66,813 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 131,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 656,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after buying an additional 36,526 shares during the period. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

