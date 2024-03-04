Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arisz Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arisz Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 953,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Arisz Acquisition Stock Performance

ARIZR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.32. 615,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,313. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. Arisz Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.42.

About Arisz Acquisition

Arisz Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America and Europe.

