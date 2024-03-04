Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Arrowroot Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowroot Acquisition

NASDAQ ARRW remained flat at $10.80 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,151. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARRW. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 585.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

Further Reading

