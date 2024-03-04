Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) Shares Up 4.6%

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AKG)’s share price shot up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60. 218,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 219,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.
Asanko Gold Stock Up 4.6 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$353.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15.
Asanko Gold Company Profile
Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Asanko Gold
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.