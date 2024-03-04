Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) Shares Up 4.6%

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AKG)’s share price shot up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60. 218,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 219,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

Asanko Gold Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$353.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.