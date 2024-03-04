ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,100 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 979,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $998.04. 1,432,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,441. ASML has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,007.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $839.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $714.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Analysts predict that ASML will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in ASML by 69.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in ASML by 552.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 5,985.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank grew its holdings in ASML by 29.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.