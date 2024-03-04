Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $216.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $217.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 562,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,654,000 after purchasing an additional 73,680 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,727,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 477,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

