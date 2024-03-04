Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) Insider Sells £103,230 in Stock

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) insider Roger Steven McDowell sold 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £103,230 ($131,019.16).

Avingtrans Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AVG traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) on Monday, reaching GBX 370 ($4.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 368.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 380.31. Avingtrans plc has a 52-week low of GBX 330 ($4.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 479 ($6.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,947.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Avingtrans alerts:

Avingtrans Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Avingtrans’s payout ratio is 2,631.58%.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

Featured Articles

