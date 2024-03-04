Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.
Avnet has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Avnet has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avnet to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.
Avnet Price Performance
Avnet stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. Avnet has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 70,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
