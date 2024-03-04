Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Avnet has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Avnet has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avnet to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. Avnet has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 70,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.