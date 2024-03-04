Axie Infinity Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.45 billion and $196.19 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $10.47 or 0.00015651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004047 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00024009 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,343.09 or 1.00642671 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.83 or 0.00161155 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,184,321 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 138,156,823.2355903 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.47608801 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 419 active market(s) with $188,441,987.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.