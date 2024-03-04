Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

OZK traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 954,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OZK. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $10,788,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $667,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 513,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

