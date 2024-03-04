Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Short Interest Up 25.7% in February

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 7,350,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.26. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $52.36.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OZK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OZK

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.