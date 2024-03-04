BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Down 5.1% in February

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BayCom Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BCML stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.56. 21,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,007. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BayCom has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $225.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). BayCom had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in BayCom by 198.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 806,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 536,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BayCom by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 269,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BayCom by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 645,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BayCom by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Stories

