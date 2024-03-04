Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Cap Hits $9.11 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 68.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $463.37 or 0.00681451 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $9.11 billion and $1.49 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,998.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.29 or 0.00169553 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00042196 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,659,650 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

