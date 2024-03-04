Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

Bloomin’ Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 68.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bloomin’ Brands has a payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.99. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 73.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 305.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

