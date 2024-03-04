BNB (BNB) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.10 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $418.59 or 0.00615592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion and approximately $2.10 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,541,492 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,541,685.06198612. The last known price of BNB is 414.63841143 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2081 active market(s) with $1,890,241,078.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

