Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Update

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 8,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Shares of Borr Drilling stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. Borr Drilling has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $919.51 million, a P/E ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 3.02.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,768 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.