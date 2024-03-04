Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BEP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 534,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 0.80. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.