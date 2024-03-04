BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,870,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.
- On Wednesday, February 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $12,000.00.
- On Monday, February 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.
- On Friday, February 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $13,800.00.
- On Friday, February 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $15,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $11,800.00.
- On Monday, February 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.
- On Friday, February 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $11,400.00.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $12,000.00.
BurgerFi International Price Performance
BFI remained flat at $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. 52,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,542. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.06.
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.
