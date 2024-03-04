CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.56

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 59614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

