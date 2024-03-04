Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.05

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 201000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$527,250.00, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the provision of fresh soups, sauces, gravies, side dishes, and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments, as well as involved in the provision of freight services.

