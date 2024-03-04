Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.11

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.11 and last traded at $48.91, with a volume of 86913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.
Capgemini Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.64.
Capgemini Company Profile
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
