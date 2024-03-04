Cardano (ADA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.67 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 23% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $27.18 billion and $1.67 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.07 or 0.05537138 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00063918 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00019422 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00023110 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00018785 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006509 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002594 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,671,429,496 coins and its circulating supply is 35,489,312,188 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.