Cardano (ADA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.67 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 23% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $27.18 billion and $1.67 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.07 or 0.05537138 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00063918 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00019422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00023110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00018785 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,671,429,496 coins and its circulating supply is 35,489,312,188 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

