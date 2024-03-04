CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) General Counsel Sells $521,316.41 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 23,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $521,316.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 111,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,464.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,189. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in CarGurus by 32.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

