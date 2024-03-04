Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Shares Up 0.3%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.39. 680,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 241,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Carrefour Stock Performance

About Carrefour

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.

Featured Articles

