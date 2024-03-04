CashBackPro Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.73 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for approximately $16.07 or 0.00024009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 91.8% against the dollar. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $2.73 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00015651 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,343.09 or 1.00642671 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.83 or 0.00161155 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,595 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 13.77695342 USD and is up 10.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,860,459.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

