Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Catalent comprises approximately 2.9% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $25,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 578.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,309 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,456,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Catalent by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,699 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,987,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $65,774,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,345,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.